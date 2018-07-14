NY Times Whines About Election Laws Hindering Their Favorite Young Socialist

On Thursday, The New York Times editorial board, which has slammed the state’s election laws before, took the time to mount another attack. The last time the Times opined about the election laws was in February; the time before that was in October 2017. What could possibly have motivated them to approach the subject again?

Why, the candidacy of everyone’s favorite young socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which is seemingly threatened because the powerful incumbent she defeated in a recent primary is still on the November ballot.

Calling New York State’s election laws, “an embarrassingly retrograde system that protects incumbents by confusing voters and suppressing turnout,” the Times bemoans the fact that Rep. Joe Crowley, whom Ocasio-Cortez defeated, can only be removed from the ballot if he moves out of New York State, dies or accepts the Democratic Party’s nomination for a different office.

Crowley, noting that he would not run for an alternative office where he wouldn’t serve just to erase his name from the ballot with Ocasio-Cortez, answered that on Twitter, writing, “I don’t plan on moving out of New York, have a clean record, hope God’s will is that I don’t die and won’t commit what I honestly believe to be election fraud.” – READ MORE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday won a write-in primary that she had not entered in a neighboring New York City district, according to the New York Daily News.

Ocasio-Cortez, who sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party when she won her district’s primary over incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) last month, apparently also won the Reform Party’s write-in primary in the city’s 15th Congressional District.

The Reform Party’s write-in primary was mainly a political stunt in which they opened up 230 polling stations across two New York City congressional districts and invited unaffiliated voters to submit their preferred candidates, according to local outlet City & State New York. – READ MORE

