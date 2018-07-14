McConnell’s Asked About Being Targeted By Protesters, Hecklers. His Response Is Savage.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was asked about constantly being targeted by protesters and hecklers of the hard Left in recent weeks. McConnell did not mince words, telling the press that he will not be “intimidated.”

“I don’t know what about my career suggests I’m influenced by intimidation,” he replied, according to WHAS11 News’ Sara Wagner. “My office walls are covered with cartoons skewering me. This is not about persuasion; this is about intimidation, and I will not be intimidated.”

McConnell on protestors and heckling: “I don’t know what about my career suggests I’m influenced by intimidation. My office walls are covered with cartoons skewering me. This is not about persuasion, this is about intimidation, and I will not be intimidated.” @WHAS11 — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) July 13, 2018

The senator and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, have been on the receiving end of harassment from leftist protesters. Last month, for example, Chao pushed back against young men harassing her husband in Washington, D.C. over the longstanding crisis at the Southern border. “Why don’t you leave my husband alone!” yelled Chao in the viral exchange. – READ MORE

“The View” cohost Joy Behar wants to know why Mitch McConnell is not in jail for refusing to give President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland a hearing in the Senate in 2016.

“He wouldn’t have been my choice,” Dershowitz said of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee. “I’m a liberal Democrat. They stole the first member of the Supreme Court. Absolute theft. Unconstitutional. I’m a little critical of President Obama, for whom I voted. He should have nominated Merrick Garland and should have sworn him in.”

Dershowitz continued, “The Constitution says advise and consent. It doesn’t say delay and postpone.”

“Well then how come Mitch McConnell is not in jail?” Joy Behar interrupted. “That’s what I want to know.”- READ MORE

