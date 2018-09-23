NY Times Reporter Stands by Rod Rosenstein Bombshell: ‘This Wasn’t a Flippant Remark’

In the wake of reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein‘s comments about secretly recording President Donald Trump were made in jest, New York Times reporter Adam Goldman is defending his reporting.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday, Goldman — one of the two reporters who wrote the Times bombshell — said as far as he was concerned, it was not a flippant remark.

“You know, my understanding of what happened is that this wasn’t a flippant remark,” Goldman said. “And he was, in fact, very serious. And the circumstances in which it was described to me are different now than what’s being put out I guess by the government.” – READ MORE

Radio Host Mark Levin Warned Fellow Conservatives On Friday Evening That They Should Not Rush To Conclusions About The New York Times‘ Latest Story Alleging That Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Had Plotted Against President Donald Trump.

He warned that Trump’s enemies might be trying to goad him into firing Rosenstein before the midterm elections by leaking information from memoranda created by former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired in March for lying.

Levin suggested that McCabe, or Mueller — or Mueller’s deputy, Andrew Weismann — had clear motives to leak the claims about Rosenstein to the Times — claims that were tellingly absent from Lisa Page’s contemporaneous notes about the meetings.

“They have absolutely nothing on the President of the United States. They are trying to push their agenda. They are there for one reason and one reason only — to write the report in hopes of impeaching the president with a Democrat Congress,” Levin said.

“The Special Counsel’s office … would like nothing more than the President of the United States to fire Rosenstein to claim that he is truly obstructing an investigation, trying to influence their investigation, and then write it up as, effectively, as in Watergate, a ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ of sorts.

“In other words, it’s a setup of the president,” Levin concluded, adding: “The president must not fire Rosenstein, certainly not prior to the midterm election. That’s what they want.” – READ MORE