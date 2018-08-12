NY Times Gets Shredded by Its Own Readers After Trying To Explain Scrutiny of Kavanaugh’s Wife

Readers of The New York Times seemed to be fed up and relentless in their criticism of the publication when it came to how they pursued records requests on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley.

In what has been described by a reader as an attempt to “save face,” The Times published an explanation as to why they thought it was necessary to take a deep dive into Mrs. Kavanaugh’s personal business.

It may be no surprise to you that 85 pages of emails turned up no smoking guns that would disparage or disqualify Judge Kavanaugh from confirmation to the bench. But they had to try.

Readers’ comments illustrate they weren’t buying into the apparent weak excuses to justify the probe.

“Pretty doubtful you did that with all previous nominees. Otherwise you would have mentioned it.”

“If you are looking for more dirt on Mr. Kavanaugh and his wife try contacting his veterinarian to see if Mr. Kavanaugh beats his dog, contact his pizza delivery person to see if Mr. Kavanaugh gives a proper tip, and check with his neighbors to see if he waters his lawn on the wrong days.”

“I have just one question– was your research into Justice Kagen and Justice Sotomayor as in-depth and invasive???”. – READ MORE

Hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are now set to start on Sept. 4, according to the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley.

Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement on Friday that he expects the hearings to go on for three to four days, with opening statements taking up much of Day 1.

Grassley said his team has reviewed hundreds of thousands of pages related to Kavanaugh’s time as a federal judge, calling Kavanaugh “one of the most respected jurists in the country and one of the most qualified nominees ever to be considered by the Senate for a seat on our highest court.”

“My team has already reviewed every page of the over 4,800 pages of judicial opinions Judge Kavanaugh wrote, over 6,400 pages of opinions he joined, more than 125,000 pages of records produced from his White House legal service, and over 17,000 pages in response to the most comprehensive questionnaire ever submitted to a nominee.”- READ MORE

