NY Post Columnist Slams James Comey After He Weighs in on McCabe: ‘Maybe You Should Shut the Hell Up’

Former FBI Director James Comey was quickly silenced after weighing in on the agency’s latest shake-up.

Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you. — James Comey (@Comey) January 30, 2018

Less than an hour later, New York Post columnist and Commentary editor John Podhoretz put the former director in his place, reminding Comey of his thorough mishandling of the case against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016:

You practically wrecked our political system with your self obsessed handling of the Clinton case. Maybe you should shut the hell up. https://t.co/Hs50m03pZn — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 30, 2018

When one Twitter user accused Podhoretz of “feeding [the] narrative” that there is a political bias within the Department of Justice and the FBI, the columnist reminded him how “disgracefully” Comey behaved during the presidential election. – READ MORE

A bombshell four-page “FISA memo” alleging egregious surveillance abuse by the FBI, DOJ and Obama administration, specifically names FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to the Daily Beast.

The GOP-authored memo made waves last week after it was made available to the full House of Representatives for viewing. With over 60 GOP lawmakers calling for its release, Capitol Hill sources on both sides of the aisle tell The Daily Beast that it’s only a matter of time before the general public is allowed to view the document – which is likely to stoke already-inflamed tensions between GOP lawmakers and the individuals named in the leak.

The facts contained in the Republican majority-authored report are said to be “jaw-dropping and demand full transparency,” according to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), while the top ranking Democrat on the House Intel Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA) dismissed the memo as “profoundly misleading” talking points drafted by Republican staffers.

Several other GOP Congressmembers have weighed in. “I have read the memo,” tweeted Rep. Steve King (R-IA), adding “The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was #neverTrump & #alwaysHillary. #releasethememo.”

Along with the four-page memo, Congressional investigators learned from a new batch of text messages between anti-Trump FBI investigators that several individuals within the Department of Justice and the FBI may have come together in the “immediate aftermath” of the 2016 election to undermine President Trump, according to Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) who has reviewed the texts.

READ MORE:

