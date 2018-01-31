Despite Disagreeing Politically, Golf Star Reveals ‘Another Level’ of Trump Many Haven’t Seen

The view of President Donald Trump most people are privy to is one of a headstrong and sometimes boorish leader. However, LPGA star Suzann Pettersen sees the president as a caring “friend.”

Over the years, she’s gotten to know him to the point where she doesn’t “take everything he says literally.”

“Yeah, you’ll never meet another person who loves himself as much as he does, but I have also met him on another level altogether before he was president,” she explained. “I know how much he cares.”

The first time she visited Mar-a-Lago for a golf tournament, Trump told the golfers to “make yourself at home.” Then, when Pettersen came down with influenza, Trump stopped by her room to see how she was feeling. Although she noted, “That was the last face I wanted to see as I lay there sweating.”

Pettersen told VG she also used to receive monthly phone calls from Trump to see “how things were going.”

In contrast to the criticism Trump’s received as a businessman, the golf star said he’s been “extremely helpful” in guiding her as a business owner. – READ MORE

On Monday, Taylor Funk and his dad, Fred, played 18 holes of golf with President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Funk documented the whole thing in a YouTube video he posted Tuesday, which has since been deleted but can be seen below.

At the end of the video, Funk explains how “Secret Service was amazing. There’s a ton of them out there. They’re just a well-oiled machine; it’s incredible. They’re in trees, they’re everywhere. And it was just an amazing day.”

He talked about Trump’s personality:

“He’s an amazing guy. Very engaging, very thoughtful. Asked a lot of questions, wanted to know how he could be a better golfer, better president. He gave us insights on business and life and the world. It was just an amazing time and an experience we’ll never forget.” – READ MORE