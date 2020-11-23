NY Business Owners Kick Out Health Dept, Sheriffs: ‘Civil Disobedience Starts Now’ (VIDEO)

It became apparent on Friday night that some business owners in Buffalo, New York, have had enough of the arbitrary coronavirus-related restrictions handed down by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo that are killing their establishments and hurting their employees.

Gathered inside Athletes Unleashed gym in Orchard Park, a number of business owners refused to comply when a health department official and the Erie County Sheriff’s Department entered their facility. The business owners, who taped the interaction, told the health dept. official and the sheriffs to “go get a warrant” and leave their “private property.”

Business owners in Buffalo, NY demand “health inspector” leave private property. “Go get a warrant.” People have had enough of the #COVID19 tyranny curbing their life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. pic.twitter.com/7lo6YKKVrU — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 21, 2020

And, to cheers from the business owners, the authorities complied, leaving the gym and the front of the business, video shows.

According to reporting from WBEN, there were about 100 business owners meeting together before they were reported by an anonymous person for exceeding the Cuomo-edict of no more than 10-person gatherings.- READ MORE

