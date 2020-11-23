Kyle Rittenhouse Out Of Jail With Help From Actor Ricky Schroder, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Kenosha teen Kyle Rittenhouse was released from jail on Friday on a $2 million bond that was reportedly met with the help of “NYPD Blue” actor Ricky Schroder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with killing two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in August.

Attorney Lin Wood, who’s representing the teen, posted a photo of his client alongside attorney John Pierce and Schroder on his Twitter account Friday night.

“FREE AT LAST!!!” Wood captioned the post, adding, “Thank you; All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty.”

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

In another tweet, Wood thanked Lindell for contributing to Rittenhouse’s bond, too.

“KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL,” he posted in all capital letters. “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail.”

“Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder,” Wood added, “& Mike Lindell” “for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy.” – READ MORE

