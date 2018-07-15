NSC Official Fought Trump Admin for More Refugee Admissions — She Was Reportedly Just Sent Packing

A senior director at the National Security Council left the White House on Thursday, Politico reports. Jennifer Arangio, who often fought the Trump administration on refugee admissions, is the third NSC staffer to leave this week.

A former White House staffer said she was asked to leave and escorted off the premises, but it’s currently unclear if she resigned or was fired. Her departure is among many that have occurred since President Donald Trump appointed John Bolton as national security advisor in March.

Arangio was known for clashing with administration higher-ups on refugee and immigration issues and was staunch on ensuring proper facts were circulating in the administration.

Arangio’s views of refugee admissions was a contrast against her fellow administration workers. According to CNN, the Trump administration cut the number of refugees allowed in the United States to it’s lowest in decades, only 45,000 per year. – READ MORE

National Security Advisor John Bolton said during a Wednesday Fox News Radio interview that he is working with White House chief of staff John Kelly to quell the numerous leaks coming from within the Trump administration.

“I think there are a lot of leaks that are coming out that are national security risks,” Bolton declared. “I’m determined to cut them down. I’ve been trying to take steps with the national security staff. It’s something I work with John Kelly the chief of staff with a lot of other people.”

The national security advisor continued to hammer leaks from White House staff saying “the president has to have advisers around him who can have open candid discussions and then not read about him the next day in the newspapers or watch them on television and to the extent that those conversations are being discussed in the public domain.”

“It hurts the ability of the President to be fully informed to make his decision.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1