Acosta Didn’t Accept Trump’s Compliment — Instead He Criticized Him

CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta fired back at President Trump’s tweet directed at him and “fake news” CNN on Saturday morning.

“Takedown? I don’t think so. Perhaps we should even the playing field next time and you can take my question,” Acosta said in a tweet. His remark is in reference to the numerous times Trump has disregarded and ignored questions from the reporter. He then called himself a good person, agreeing with the president.

Takedown? I don’t think so. Perhaps we should even the playing field next time and you can take my question. (You’re right about one thing.. I am a nice guy) https://t.co/CpSV9sqiqK — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 14, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, the president tweeted, “I just checked out Fake News CNN, for the first time in a long time (they are dying in the ratings), to see if they covered my takedown yesterday of Jim Acosta (actually a nice guy). They didn’t!” – READ MORE

On Friday, President Trump shut down CNN White House correspondent and provocateur Jim Acosta during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, as Trump repeatedly hammered CNN and opted to only answer questions from “real” news networks.

“Mr. President, since you attacked CNN, can I ask you a question?” Acosta asked Trump.

Trump to CNN's Jim Acosta: "CNN is fake news. I don't take questions from CNN. CNN is fake news! I don't take questions from CNN. John Roberts of Fox. Lets go to a real network." pic.twitter.com/6cyRRuDyd7 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 13, 2018

Trump had criticized NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson earlier in the interview, saying that NBC was “possibly worse than CNN.” – READ MORE

Trump rips NBC reporter during press conference in Buckinghamshire, UK.

NBC White House reporter Kristen Welker attacked President Trump during his press conference in Great Britain on Friday. – READ MORE

