NRA sues New York governor, alleging ‘blacklisting campaign’

The National Rifle Association (NRA) filed a lawsuit on Friday against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and the state’s financial regulation agency, alleging a “blacklisting campaign” aimed at getting banks to cut ties with the gun group.

NRA asserts that Cuomo and the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) actively worked to strip the NRA of its right to “speak freely about gun-related issues and defend the Second Amendment,” Reuters reported.

The lawsuit claims that Cuomo and Maria Vullo, the chief of the NYDFS, engaged in a “campaign of selective prosecution, backroom exhortations, and public threats” to force banks and insurance companies to end insurance services with the NRA.

“The NRA’s lawsuit is a futile and desperate attempt to advance its dangerous agenda to sell more guns,” Cuomo wrote in a statement obtained by The Hill. – READ MORE

