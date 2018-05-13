Starbucks Becomes America’s Largest Public Restroom

Starbucks suddenly finds itself in the hospitality business in the wake of the embarrassing PR nightmare in which two black men were denied the use of a bathroom and later arrested by police while waiting for an associate in a Philadelphia location.

Now, thanks to a new policy announced by executive chairman Howard Schultz at the Atlantic Council on Thursday, any and all who wish to unburden themselves or simply take an invigorating sink shower at any of Starbucks’ nearly 27,000 locations – whether they are paying customers or not – can make use of Starbucks’ repenting facilities.

While Schultz told the audience “we don’t want to become a public restroom,” he added “But we’re going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key, because we don’t want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you to the bathroom because you are ‘less than. ‘We want you to be ‘more than.'”

In short, Starbucks is now America’s largest public restroom.

As Schultz unveiled his business mode pivot, he told the audience that the world is “questioning the moral leadership of America” and, ironically, urged the public to reject nationalism. – READ MORE

