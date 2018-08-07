NRA Smacks Down Gun-Grabbing Hogg After Teen Employs Armed Security and Shows Up to HQ

When Parkland shooting activist David Hogg showed up at the National Rifle Association’s headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia to protest over the weekend, he didn’t come alone.

No, I’m talking about armed security. Armed security at the NRA’s headquarters, which was empty on a Saturday. At an event designed to protest an organization that says Americans have the Second Amendment right to defend themselves with firearms.

According to a tweet from the NRA, Hogg’s protest Saturday was a wonderful demonstration of cognitive dissonance in action.

Today, @davidhogg111 (with armed security) and a bunch of gun-grabbing activists protested our empty HQ, and there were some interesting people there. Our social team chatted up the crowd and ended the day with ice cream paid for by @Everytown! Stay tuned for video interviews! pic.twitter.com/kIhcWZ28dJ — NRA (@NRA) August 5, 2018

A photo included with the tweet allegedly shows Hogg along with armed security.– READ MORE

Despite surging membership, the NRA is warning pro-Second Amendment citizens that it is facing a financial crisis and could “be unable to exist… or pursue its advocacy mission” unless something changes.

No, the problem isn’t a lack of funds. Instead, the gun rights group is suing key officials in New York for unfairly pressuring financial institutions — such as insurance providers and banks — to blacklist the NRA.

“The organization is suing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), the state’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Maria Vullo, New York’s superintendent of financial services,” The Hill reported.

Now, popular programs could be on the chopping block. “The lawsuit alleges that the NRA may be forced to shut down NRATV and other publications after it lost its media liability coverage,” the news magazine continued.

In simple terms, the well-known group believes that Cuomo and other Democrats are using their political positions to pressure firms to oppose the NRA. – READ MORE

