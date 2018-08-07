WATCH: ‘Pawn Stars’ Host Unloads on ‘Participation Trophy’ Generation, Puts an End to Socialism Debate

“Pawn Stars” icon Rick Harrison isn’t particularly a fan of the participation trophy — and, in an appearance this weekend on Mark Levin’s Fox News show, he let everyone know how he felt about the ultimate symbol of the snowflake generation and how it’s influencing the left to move toward socialism.

“We’re raising an entire generation that gets a participation trophy?” Harrison told the “Life, Liberty & Levin” host.

Levin, 60, then asked Harrison, 53, about members of their own generation who are pushing the snowflake-socialist agenda.

Rick Harrison: "We're raising an entire generation that gets a participation trophy." pic.twitter.com/JXnL0mUyMT — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 6, 2018

Harrison concurred. “Which, power hungry is basically ‘evil’ in most situations. And they’re completely intellectually dishonest.”

The participation trophy is an interesting metaphor for the current movement of Democrats toward socialism. – READ MORE

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle this week mocked Americans who fear socialism while also claiming that Republicans have hijacked the word “patriot.”

Ruhle was joined by Financial Times Editor Brendan Greeley, who tried to downplay the negative connotations that come with the word “socialism.”

– READ MORE

