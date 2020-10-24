NPR Refuses to Report on Growing Biden Scandal: We Don’t Want to Waste Listeners’ Time

A tweet from the National Public Radio Public (NPR) Editor on Thursday — on the day of the presidential debate — explained why the taxpayer-funded news outlet has been ignoring the growing scandal surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and the family’s business dealings in China.

Why haven’t you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week’s newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

“Why haven’t you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story,” the tweet said. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste listeners’ and readers’ time on that stories that are just pure distractions.”

The tweet included the link to a newsletter written by Kelly McBride, who is with the Poynter Institute, the so-called gatekeeper for good journalism. – READ MORE

