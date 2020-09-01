NPR Is Openly Promoting A Book That Celebrates And Encourages Looting

In Defense of Looting: A Riotous History of Uncivil Action is a book by Philadelphia-based Vicky Osterweil that currently sits atop of the Amazon new release charts. The book encourages and makes excuses for property destruction and riots that are currently taking place across the country.

And for that, it was featured and promoted in an NPR article out last week called “One Author’s Argument ‘In Defense Of Looting'”.

But as the Post Millennial puts it: “This book promoting riots is a number one new release on Amazon, a mega-corporation that benefits every time a local shop gets torched.”

The book celebrates rioting and looting at a time in the United States where many business owners have seen their life’s work go up in flames and innocent civilians have been assaulted or mortally wounded defending their property.

Osterweil, who looks as though she is barely twenty-something, was interviewed on NPR last week to make her point that looting is actually “a redistribution of wealth” and not theft. She argues that property damage is the same: just a “way to reapportion assets which she deems necessary in an unequal society.” – READ MORE

