DHS Chief: Feds ‘Targeting And Investigating’ Heads Of BLM, Antifa And Those Who Fund Them (VIDEO)

Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night that the Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating the heads of Black Lives Matter and Antifa over the violent rioting that has broken out in Democratic-controlled cities across the United States.

DHS Sec. Chad Wolf: “If you want to riot, if you want to loot, if you want to do some of these other criminal acts that we see around the country, there are going to be consequences for that.” pic.twitter.com/eQVFm2HV5H — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 1, 2020

Wolf began the segment by noting that 77-year-old Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was “delusional” after Biden suggested today that there would be more violence if Trump won re-election.

“Do you think the Department of Homeland Security is getting the help it needs from the Justice Department?” Carlson later pressed. “Why haven’t we seen the leaders of Antifa and BLM arrested and charged with conspiracy under RICO like the heads of the mafia families were?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --