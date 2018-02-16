Now Male Actor Accuses ‘Charles in Charge’ Star Scott Baio Of Sexual Abuse

Former “Charles In Charge” star Scott Baio has been accused a second time of sexual abuse — this time by a man.

Child star Alexander Polinsky claims Baio, an outspoken conservative, sexually abused him on the set of the 1980s sitcom. He is the second person to accuse Baio; another actor on the show, Nicole Eggert, alleges that Baio sexually abused her as a minor.

“Last week, Polinsky first came forward as an accuser of Baio, claiming he suffered physical assault and mental abuse from Baio. His claims were made on ‘The Talk’ when Eggert appeared as a guest, though Polinsky released a statement and did not appear on the talk show,” Variety reported. – READ MORE

