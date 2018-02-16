Politics
Parents Of Republican Senate Candidate Max Out Donations To His Potential Democratic Challenger
In December, five months after U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson joined the Republican primary field in Wisconsin, his parents donated $2,700 each (the max amount allowed by the FEC) to possible Democratic opponent, incumbent Tammy Baldwin.
Whether Nicholson was aware of his parents’ donations by the time they were revealed in a February 5 FEC filing from Baldwin’s campaign is not known. However, it likely wasn’t too surprising given Nicholson’s upbringing.
Nicholson provided a statement to CNN regarding his parents’ donations to Baldwin in which he said:
My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective.
… I’m a conservative today not because I was born one, but because of the experience I earned as a Marine in combat, my experience as a husband and father, my choice to be a Christian, the schools I chose to attend and the decision to pursue the career that I have. Regardless of who may disagree with my life decisions, I would not trade these experiences for anything, and they will always guide my views as Wisconsin’s next U.S. Senator. – READ MORE
