‘Nothing but a Witch Hunt’: Trump Brushes Off Mueller’s Public Comments as the ‘Same as the Report’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump doesn’t think special counsel Robert Mueller’s public statements, which were his first and likely last, were any different than the report regarding the 22-month-long investigation.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Mueller delivered a closing to the Russia probe while he also announced his resignation, as IJR News reported.

“After that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”

"I think it was the same as the report, there wasn't much change … it's nothing but a witch hunt," Pres. Trump says of special counsel Robert Mueller's public statement. https://t.co/eWjzLHSv5j pic.twitter.com/y5GF6zeFEu — ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump calls Robert Mueller a "true Never-Trumper."



"He is somebody that dislikes Donald Trump. He is somebody that didn't get a job that he requested and he wanted very badly."



Trump says Mueller was "totally conflicted" during his investigation. pic.twitter.com/waHerIdRCJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 30, 2019

The day after, the president told reporters as he was leaving for Colorado that Mueller's comments were the "same as the report."