‘Nothing but a Witch Hunt’: Trump Brushes Off Mueller’s Public Comments as the ‘Same as the Report’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump doesn’t think special counsel Robert Mueller’s public statements, which were his first and likely last, were any different than the report regarding the 22-month-long investigation.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Mueller delivered a closing to the Russia probe while he also announced his resignation, as IJR News reported.
“After that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not however make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.”
The day after, the president told reporters as he was leaving for Colorado that Mueller’s comments were the “same as the report.” – READ MORE