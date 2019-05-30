Beto O’Rourke says Democrats must act now and impeach, or ‘lose our Democracy forever’ (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke opined that Democrats would ‘lose our Democracy forever’ unless they began impeachment proceedings immediately against President Donald Trump.

O’Rourke was speaking to Chris Matthews on his MSNBC show Wednesday when he made the comments.

“Act now or lose our Democracy forever,” said O’Rourke.

Beto O'Rourke on the choice between political careers and backing President Trump's impeachment:



Beto O'Rourke on the choice between political careers and backing President Trump's impeachment:

"Act now, or lose our democracy forever… This moment demands more of us. We will be judged by how we face these facts."

"That is the choice before us," he continued, "and I'm grateful to those lawmakers including Republican Justin Amash who have put this country ahead of their own political careers. And I understand political considerations, I've held elected office, I'm campaign for one right now. But this moment demands more of us.