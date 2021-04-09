Not ‘The Onion’! Nancy Pelosi Claims Border Situation Has Improved Under Biden

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told reporters Wednesday that the situation at the border has improved since Joe Biden took office and that it is now on a “good path”.

“The fact is that we’re on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden … we were in a very bad situation under the Trump administration,” Pelosi proclaimed:

Pelosi’s statement is nuts, by anyone’s standards.

Even the White House has admitted there is a humanitarian crisis on the border. What is good about that?

There are now over 17,000 unaccompanied migrant children in facilities that are only equipped to hold a few hundred.- READ MORE

