NOT SORRY: Hillary Retracts Apology For Hiding Secret Email Server

When former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was found to have a secret email server in her house, she apologized.

“As I look back at it now, even though it was allowed, I shouldn’t have used two accounts. That was a mistake. I’m sorry about that. I take responsibility,” she told ABC News in September 2015.

But now she wants everyone to know that she’s not sorry anymore.

In the new Hulu documentary titled “Hillary,” released on Friday, Clinton said she regrets offering the apology, saying campaign advisers told her to issue the statement.

“We’ll just say what you did was a mistake. It was dumb. It’s over. And that will end it. I wasn’t convinced of that. But I understood the frustration of my campaign,” Clinton said. “So against my better judgment, I said, ‘OK, fine.’”

“It turned out to be a mistake because look at all the oxygen it was sucking out of my campaign. But it didn’t end it,” she added. “It didn’t end it at all. And it never ended, it never ended.” – READ MORE

