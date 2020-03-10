Romney will vote to approve subpoena in Senate committee’s Hunter Biden probe

Sen. Mitt Romney is backing a new Senate probe involving Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter that could be a thorn in the side of the former vice president as he campaigns for the White House.

Romney had expressed reservations on whether to join with the rest of the Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee on an expected vote next week to subpoena documents over concerns the investigation may appear politically driven.

But after assurances from the committee chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Romney won’t thwart the effort, his spokesperson said Friday.

“Senator Romney has expressed his concerns to Chairman Johnson, who has confirmed that any interview of the witness would occur in a closed setting without a hearing or public spectacle,” said Liz Johnson, Romney’s communications director. “He will therefore vote to let the Chairman proceed to obtain the documents that have been offered.”

Republicans only have an 8-6 majority on the committee, so Romney was critical because a 7-7 tie would result in the vote failing. The Utah senator was already in hot water with President Trump’s base for being the only Republican to vote in favor of impeaching the president for seeking an investigation by Ukraine into the Bidens that could muddy up the 2020 presidential election. – READ MORE

