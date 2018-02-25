‘We’re Not Going to Be Victims’: Mom and Daughter Shoot Armed Robber With Their Own Handguns (VIDEO)

The owner of Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and her daughter used their own handguns to defend themselves against an armed robber.

According to ABC News affiliate KTUL, the suspect, whom police identified as Tyrone Lee, entered the store with a shotgun on Feb. 22 and demanded money from the owner’s daughter, who was behind the register.

Surveillance video, which was provided to KTUL, shows the woman behind the register slowly back away with her hands in the air.

After he walked away from the counter, the woman retrieved a gun that appeared to be hidden. When Lee approached them a second time, the mother fired one shot and then two more. – READ MORE

