Mark Levin tells CPAC: We are obligated to defend Trump from Democrats ‘trying to take him out’ (VIDEO)

Conservative commentator Mark Levin told attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday that Democrats are trying ruin President Trump’s presidency and it’s their duty to defend him, whether they agree with him or not.

“We are the first and last line of defense for this country,” Levin said. “I don’t care if you agree with this president on everything or not. They’re trying to take him out, and it’s our obligation to defend this man, and defend his office, and defend the presidency.”

Levin said it’s paramount that Trump is in office because he’s appointing constitutional originalists to the federal bench. – READ MORE

