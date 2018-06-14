Politics World
Norway Politicians Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
President Trump’s efforts at peace on the Korean peninsula are inspiring admiration and praise around the world, and two Norwegian lawmakers saw fit to nominate the president for one of the world’s most prestigious prizes.
According to NRK, via Bloomberg, Freedom Party members Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen submitted the president’s name for consideration by the Nobel committee on Wednesday:
“What’s going on now is historic,” Progress Party member Per-Willy Amundsen told NRK. “A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It’s a fragile process, but we must of course do what we can to help this process bring good results.” – READ MORE
Two members of Norway's reigning coalition told the Nobel Committee that President Trump should win the prize for his efforts in Singapore.