Americans Trust GOP More Than Dems on Several Key Issues

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll, released Wednesday, reveals that American voters believe Republicans are better equipped to deal with economic and security issues than Democrats.

The results should be encouraging to Republicans, who edged Democrats in several categories. “Who do you trust more to handle each of the following issues?” the poll asked.

Economy: 42 percent Republicans, 38 percent Democrats.

Jobs: 43 percent Republicans, 38 percent Democrats.

Immigration: 41 percent Republicans, 39 percent Democrats.

National security: 45 percent Republicans, 31 percent Democrats.- READ MORE

