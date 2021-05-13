Northwestern University journalist says even the way white people walk on sidewalks is racist

Northwestern University’s student newspaper recently published an article that reportedly asserted that “white people walk awkwardly on sidewalks” because of “internalized racism,” according to a Wednesday report from Campus Reform.

Opinion editor Kenny Allen wrote the Daily Northwestern article, “Are the sidewalks at Northwestern too white, too?” which asked if white people walked on sidewalks certain ways because of racism.

“When I first got to Northwestern, I wondered why walking around on campus could be so frustrating,” he wrote. “Even when sidewalks were relatively empty, I would often have to walk way around people to pass without bumping into them.”

“At first,” he reasoned, “I chalked it up to the geographic diversity of the school; maybe the people that came to this school were used to different ways of moving through a public place.”

After discussing the problem with his other black friends, Allen said, he concluded that “people at this predominantly white school would not move out of our way on the sidewalk.”

Pointing to University of Richmond sociologist Bedelia Richards’ test to determine whether college campuses are racist, Allen concluded that internalized racism is what prompts white people to walk on sidewalks the way that they do in places such as Northwestern University.- READ MORE

