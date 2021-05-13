Heartbreak At The Border: Five Little Girls Found Abandoned By Farmer In Texas

Five migrant girls under the age of seven were reportedly found abandoned by a farmer outside his ranch in Texas near the Rio Grande River.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) tweeted a heartbreaking image of the girls after speaking with the farmer.

“Take a good hard look at the #BidenBorderCrisis,” he wrote. “These young girls were found outside a ranch near Quemado, Texas.”

Gonzales said the farmer told him he had found the girls “hungry and crying,” according to Fox News, but added border patrol “tell me they are uninjured, healthy, and in good spirits.”

The farmer “said he did not believe they would have survived if he had not spotted them,” Fox adds.

Take a good hard look at the #BidenBorderCrisis These young girls were found outside a ranch near Quemado, Texas in #TX23. The Del Rio Sector border patrol tell me they are uninjured, healthy, and in good spirits. 🙏 @POTUS enough is enough let’s work together solve this crisis. pic.twitter.com/mt5P7ysN9g — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 9, 2021

It’s difficult to square the above image of the abandoned migrant girls with a President trying to convince the American people that the border crisis he created is under control. – READ MORE

