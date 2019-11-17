Northwestern Student Paper Apologizes for ‘Retraumatizing’ Students With Coverage of Jeff Sessions Event

After students at Northwestern University complained about pictures from an event featuring former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the editors of the campus paper, the Northwestern Daily, apologized for its coverage of the event

Sessions spoke at the university last week and the Daily covered the event and the protesters who attended.

However, when some of the protesters saw the pictures circulating on social media, they complained that they were “retraumatizing and invasive,” leading editors of the paper to apologize.

“We recognize that we contributed to the harm students experienced, and we wanted to apologize for and address the mistakes that we made that night — along with how we plan to move forward.”

The apology noted that the "retraumatizing" pictures had been taken down.