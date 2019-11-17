Democrats Flipped From “Quid Pro Quo” To “Bribery” Because A ‘Focus Group’ Told Them To

Chris Wallace on “how political” impeachment is: House Dems changed messaging after focus grouphttps://t.co/6fnpkZ5E4w pic.twitter.com/NsbU3hhHsj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2019

…and WaPo reported on it last night:

Several Democrats have stopped using the term “quid pro quo,” instead describing “bribery” as a more direct summation of Trump’s alleged conduct.

The shift came after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee conducted focus groups in key House battlegrounds in recent weeks, testing messages related to impeachment. Among the questions put to participants was whether “quid pro quo,” “extortion” or “bribery” was a more compelling description of Trump’s conduct. According to two people familiar with the results, which circulated among Democrats this week, the focus groups found “bribery” to be most damning. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the results have not been made public.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a House Intelligence Committee member, kicked off the effort to retire “quid pro quo” from the Democratic vocabulary during a Sunday appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he said “it’s probably best not to use Latin words” to explain Trump’s actions.

It makes me laugh to think of Dems needing a focus group to explain to them that "bribery," a concept even kindergarteners grasp as wrong, is a bit more effective than "quid pro quo" when trying to turn public opinion against the president. That's so elementary that I assumed they switched to bribery in their messaging for legal reasons, because it's an impeachable offense specified in the Constitution. No more hiding by the GOP behind the vagueness of the term "high crimes and misdemeanors"! Pelosi was about to put them on the spot: This is bribery, son. It's right there in black and white in Article II. If the facts are there, you must vote to remove.