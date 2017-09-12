North Korea: Haley Is a ‘Political Prostitute’ Who Should ‘Be Careful With Her Tongue’

A recent statement from North Korea regarding the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations took a decidedly non-diplomatic tone, labeling Nikki Haley a “political prostitute.”

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea’s state-run media, said Haley is a “political prostitute” who is “crazily swishing her skirt” by criticizing the communist regime. In the wake of North Korea’s continued efforts to develop nuclear weapons, the communist regime said Haley’s assertion that the regime is “begging for war” amounts to a tantrum.

“U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a political prostitute, has kicked off a hysteric fit, exasperated by the DPRK’s nuclear weaponization that has reached its final phase,” the statement read.

In a jab at her diplomatic skills, North Korea also declared her a worldwide “laughing stock” and “beginner diplomat.” – READ MORE