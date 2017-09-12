It Looks Like Sheriff Joe’s Criminal Conviction Will Be Quashed

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a motion Monday supporting former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s bid to have his criminal conviction for contempt of court vacated.

The motion almost assures that Arpaio’s criminal conviction will be dismissed.

Though the president has the power to grant reprieves to any person for crimes against the United States, he does not have the power to vacate convictions. That power rests exclusively with the federal courts. Thus, though the pardon protects him from a jail sentence and further prosecution, Arpaio is still technically a convict. – READ MORE