North Carolina principal who forced student to remove Trump-themed jersey hit with reality check

A North Carolina high school principal has been replaced after she forced a student to remove a Trump-themed jersey worn to a patriotic-themed football game.

As TheBlaze reported, Matthew Collins wore a red, white, and blue jersey with President Donald Trump’s name on the back adorned with the number “45” to his school’s Oct. 5 matchup against Lee County High School.

Sometime during the game school principal Cindy Gordon approached Collins and told him that in order to stay at the game he would be required to take off his jersey. She also gave him the option to leave the game, WRAL-TV reported. Gordon alleges Collins’ shirt created a “disruption.”

Then on Friday, Harnett County Schools announced it had replaced Gordon “effective immediately.” In a statement, district leadership said the decision was directly related to the Trump jersey incident. – READ MORE