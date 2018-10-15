Flake: Republicans should be at the forefront of combating climate change

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said Sunday that Republicans should be at the forefront of combating climate change, following a United Nations report warning of catastrophic warming.

“I think so,” Flake said when asked on ABC’s “This Week” whether or not he believes Republicans are going the wrong direction on climate change.

“I hope that we can move along with the rest of the world and address this,” Flake said.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow pushed back against the U.N. report earlier on the show, arguing that the administration needed to look at what solutions were plausible. – READ MORE