North Carolina man has survived 9/11 and Las Vegas shooting

Mike Dempsey of Raleigh, N.C., has had the great misfortune to be nearby for two very tragic events.

And he’s been fortunate enough to survive both of them.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Dempsey was inside Tower 2 of the World Trade Center in New York City when a plane struck the building in the floors above him.

He was trampled by other people who were trying to flee the building, but he managed to get himself to safety. – READ MORE