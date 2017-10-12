Man arrested for threatening a ‘Las Vegas part two’

A Manhattan man has been nabbed for attempting to extort a Colorado company by threatening their employees with a “LAS VEGas part 2.”

Victor Casillas was arrested Tuesday after he repeatedly warned the company via email he intended to murder at least three employees, whom he referenced by name, before invoking the recent Vegas massacre that left 58 people dead and over 500 injured.

“I STILL HAVE NOT RECEIVED MY GOD DAM FUNDS…A–HOLES…WELL GET READY 4 LAS VEGas part 2…MAYBE TODAY YOU WILL MEET YOUR MAKER,” he wrote in one sickening email from Oct. 4, just three days after Stephen Paddock opened fire on a county music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Casillas also sent various employees at the unnamed Denver company a barrage of terrifying emails, telling them to prepare for their deaths. – READ MORE