Nolte: Leslie Jones Trashes New ‘Ghostbusters’ as ‘Something Trump Would Do’

Leslie Jones, Who Co-starred In 2016’s Ghostbusters Reboot, Lashed Out At The Just-announced Sequel (That Will Not Include Her) As “something Trump Would Do.”

“So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count,” Leslie Jones said Saturday. “It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice) ”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!!”

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, Sony has greenlit Ghostbusters 3, a sequel that will ignore the all-female 2016 reboot and pick up where the 1989 Ghostbusters 2 left off.

Also, Leslie Jones is lying. The new film will not feature only men. According to early reports, the movie will star two young men and two young women. There is no word yet on the status of the original cast.