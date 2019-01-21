Kathy Griffin Calls for Doxxing High School Kids: ‘I Want NAMES, Shame Them’

Comedian And Far-left Activist Kathy Griffin Called For Doxxing And Publicly Shaming The High School Students At Friday’s March For Life Who Were Accused Of Mocking A Native American Man.

“Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again,” Kathy Griffin said in a social media post Sunday.

Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again. https://t.co/IS80wiaQ7v — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2019

Controversy erupted this weekend as many social media users spread a brief video clip of students from Covington Catholic High School allegedly mocking a Native American Vietnam War veteran at the March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Racist little white punks in #MAGA hats spawned from the seeds of white supremacists harassed, mocked, and ridiculed a Native American elder. They were students from Covington Catholic in KY who had just attended the #MarchForLife.#TrumpsAmerica pic.twitter.com/ZQee0VIwGN — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 19, 2019

CNN and many other new outlets amplified the social media campaign with news articles about the encounter. However, as Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak reports, video footage of the full encounter now calls into question these earlier reports.

The new footage reveals that the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, approached the students with his drum and beat it in their faces.