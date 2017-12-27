No Wonder the FBI is in Shambles; Comey Admits His Leadership Mentor ‘For Years’ is Hillary-Champion & Trump-Hater Lebron James

At this point you can’t even make this stuff up.

In law enforcement there is a saying during active investigations:

If you give your target(s) enough rope they will hang themselves.

All you have to do is sit back and watch it happen.

For years in leadership talks I’ve used LeBron James as an example of the relentless pursuit of improvement. Now he offers another great example – in balance and perspective. https://t.co/ygqPwArVfl — James Comey (@Comey) December 28, 2017

James Comey apparently didn’t learn that at FBI.

Keep in mind Lebron James actively campaigned with and for Hillary against President Donald Trump.

And James refused to stay at any Trump-owned hotels while traveling with the NBA or with family.

Sounds like the kind of ‘leader’ Comey would relish.

A true visionary.

