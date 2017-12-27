True Pundit

Featured Politics

No Wonder the FBI is in Shambles; Comey Admits His Leadership Mentor ‘For Years’ is Hillary-Champion & Trump-Hater Lebron James

Posted on by
Share:

At this point you can’t even make this stuff up.

In law enforcement there is a saying during active investigations:

If you give your target(s) enough rope they will hang themselves.

All you have to do is sit back and watch it happen.

James Comey apparently didn’t learn that at FBI.

Keep in mind Lebron James actively campaigned with and for Hillary against President Donald Trump.

And James refused to stay at any Trump-owned hotels while traveling with the NBA or with family.

Sounds like the kind of ‘leader’ Comey would relish.

A true visionary.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: