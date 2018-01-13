NO MORE KNITWEAR: Women’s March Urged To Drop Pink Pussy Hats Over ‘Transphobia,’ ‘Exclusionary Color’

The Women’s March is set for a repeat event next week to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the march that launched a thousand Resistance Facebook groups. The march was populated mostly by middle-aged women that have done pretty much nothing other than send loads of postcards to Congress and traffic in Donald Trump conspiracy theories.

But this time, they’re likely to be without their signature headwear — the pink pussy hats — because, as it turns out, the knit caps designed to resemble female genitalia are both “transphobic” and “exclusionary” because not all women have traditional ladyparts, and not all of those ladyparts are pink.

“The pink pussyhat excludes and is offensive to transgender women and gender non-binary people who don’t have typical female genitalia and to women of color because their genitals are more likely to be brown than pink,” the Detroit Free Press reports.

The controversy has apparently been building for a while. Initially, the pink, cat-eared hats were supposed to be a metaphor — a reference to a Donald Trump quote from the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tapes where the then-reality television star suggested his interviewer “grab ’em by the pussy” when trying to woo young ladies of a certain age. They were made in pink largely because that is the color most closely associated with women’s movements (think the pink breast cancer awareness ribbons). – READ MORE

Dig out those pussy hats and steam those vagina costumes because the Women’s March is looking to draw out their relevance by hosting a second national event, the “Women’s March Part Two.” But this time, they’ll gather in sunny Las Vegas instead of frigid D.C..

According to Women’s March organizers, who have been so busy planning their first anniversary, they’ve said nary a peep about the women-led protests in Iran, the first Women’s March was so successful that they want to channel their energy into grassroots action, including a national voter registration drive.

The event, “Power To The Polls” will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, location to be determined. Like their Detroit event, which proved largely unsuccessful, and actually featured a male headliner in progressive Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, the Power To The Polls event is free, but donations are strongly encouraged and travel is your responsibility.

They picked Nevada, though, not for the weather, but for the headlines. According to their “about” page, Nevada has become a flashpoint for major issues in the US, from labor participation to gun control, they say, cynically using a national tragedy to promote their cause. And Nevada, they claim, is a “battleground” state in 2018, though Democrats have won most major statewide offices (and the state went solidly for Hillary Clinton in 2016). – READ MORE