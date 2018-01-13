McSally launches Senate campaign in Arizona, says GOP should ‘grow a pair of ovaries’

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally called on the national GOP to “grow a pair of ovaries” as she launched her bid for the U.S. Senate on Friday, joining the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake by embracing President Donald Trump and his outsider playbook in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests.

Like few others, the Arizona election is expected to showcase the feud between the Republican Party’s establishment and its fiery anti-immigration wing in particular — all in a border state that features one of the nation’s largest Hispanic populations.

McSally, a two-term congresswoman already backed by many GOP leaders in Arizona and Washington, described herself as anything but an establishment candidate in a fiery announcement video that touched on border security and Sharia law and featured Trump himself.

“Like our president, I’m tired of PC politicians and their BS excuses,” McSally charged in in the video. “I’m a fighter pilot and I talk like one.”

“That’s why I told Washington Republicans to grow a pair of ovaries and get the job done,” she added. “Now, I am running for the Senate to fight the fights that must be won — on national security, economic security and border security.” – READ MORE

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who announced earlier this week that he is running for the U.S. Senate, made an appearance Wednesday with Chris Cuomo on CNN, where things got heated quickly.

During the interview, Cuomo asked Arpaio:

“Let me ask you something, sheriff. You’ve had such a long run. You’ve had so much controversy here at the end. You’ve got your health, but you’ve got your age, as well.

Why take this on? Why not just take the pardon? You lost your last race to a Democrat in an all-Republican county. Why do this?”

“First of all, I disagree with your opening remarks. I’m not going to spend time justifying the tent city and everything else you said,” Arpaio said. “But the question is why am I doing this? First of all, I’m a big supporter of the president from day one, July 2015.” – READ MORE