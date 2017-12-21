No Joke: Pelosi Says GOP Tax Bill Is Worse Than Slavery

In a last-ditch effort to criticize the GOP’s tax reform bill, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the Republican measure was the worst bill to ever be passed in the United States Congress.

“I have said that this was stiff competition by some of the other things they have put forth, is the worst bill in the history of the United States Congress,” Pelosi said Tuesday during a House floor debate on the tax measure, according the The Hill.

Pelosi’s argument, in her own words, is that passing the largest tax cut in nearly 30 years is worse than the government supporting slavery more than 100 years ago.

The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, arguably the worst measure ever approved — and a major cause of the Civil War — was passed by the U.S. Congress on Sept.18, 1850. Among other deplorable items, it required American citizens to assist in the capture of escaped slaves, even if they were living in free states. Naturally, the Democrat Party was behind it.

So to Nancy Pelosi, the Republican tax reform of 2018 is apparently even worse than slavery. – READ MORE

