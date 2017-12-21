Trump Shakes Up the Internet With Viral New Photo of Adorable Oval Office Addition

Don Jr.’s brother Eric Trump recently welcomed his first son, Luke, into the world — and then into the Oval Office.

“Eric Trump, 33, took his newborn son, Luke, to the White House on Dec. 14,” stated Opposing Views. “He sat the child down on the president’s huge red leather chair behind the desk in the Oval Office.”

The new parent shared a photo of young Luke sitting at the president’s desk on Instagram… and unsurprisingly, half the internet lost its mind.

“Little Luke is working hard to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain,” Eric Trump wrote on the social media site.

“It seems the Trumps are abusing the sanctity of the oval office,” whined one commenter. – READ MORE