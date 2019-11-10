Nikki Haley Slams Democrats for Continued Push of Impeachment: It’s Like the ‘Death Penalty’ (VIDEO)

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is backing President Donald Trump amid Congressional Democrats’ impeachment probe.

Speaking on CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, Haley declared that she doesn’t think Trump will be impeached.

.@norahodonnell: “Do you think ultimately will be impeached & removed from office?”

Nikki Haley: “No. On what? You’re going to impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen & giving money & it wasn’t withheld? I don’t know what you would impeach him on.” pic.twitter.com/GtSwBokVkU — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 9, 2019

In a clip of the interview posted late Friday, Haley was asked if she believes the Democrat-led House’s impeachment inquiry will “ultimately” result in Trump’s ouster.

Haley responded, “No. On What? You’re gonna impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen and– and giving money and it wasn’t withheld?”

“I don’t know what you would impeach him on,” she continued, adding, “And look, Norah, impeachment is, like, the death penalty for a public official.” – READ MORE