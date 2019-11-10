Northam on Blackface Scandal: ‘I’ve Always Been Inclusive’ (VIDEO)

Asked about pictures in his medical school yearbook that appear to show him dressed in blackface, Virginia governor Ralph Northam (D.) said he has “always been inclusive” and that Virginians have “moved forward” from the controversy.

“Even practicing as a pediatrician, you know, I’ve always been inclusive, and we’ve moved forward from that,” Northam said on CNN’s New Day. “Certainly race and equity will continue to be a top priority of mine.”

CNN anchor John Berman asked Northam if he owed the people of Virginia any further explanation about the scandal.

“We’ve obviously talked a lot about that. Good things have happened,” Northam said. “You know, we’ve taken down an arch at Fort Monroe which is where the enslaved Africans first arrived. We’ve got a curriculum process going on where we want to make sure that we’re teaching our children the truth about history in Virginia. So good things are happening.” – READ MORE