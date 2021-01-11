Nikki Haley Says Trump Will Be ‘Judged Harshly By History’ In Closed-Door Speech: Report

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said President Donald Trump’s actions prior to the Capitol building riot will be “will be judged harshly by history” during closed-door remarks, Politico reported.

Nikki Haley condemned President Donald Trump’s actions, which she said contributed to a mob forming on Wednesday and breaching the Capitol building, during private remarks at the Republican National Committee (RNC) annual winter meeting in Florida on Thursday, an anonymous source familiar told Politico.

“President Trump has not always chosen the right words,” Haley said, according to Politico. “He was wrong with his words in Charlottesville, and I told him so at the time. He was badly wrong with his words yesterday.”

“And it wasn’t just his words,” she reportedly continued. “His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”

Haley, the former South Carolina governor who is considered to be a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate, added that the GOP must take some responsibility for the riot, Politico reported.

“If we are the party of personal responsibility, we need to take personal responsibility,” she said.

Five people, including a police officer bludgeoned by a fire extinguisher and a woman shot in the neck by an officer, died during the course of the riot, Washington D.C. police said. Police added that they arrested dozens of people and several others were injured.

The large crowd of President Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol Wednesday following the president’s speech at the “Save America” rally in which he claimed the November election was rigged and stolen.

During the riot, Haley tweeted multiple condemnations of the events characterizing it as an “embarrassment.” Haley later suggested that her comments Thursday would be critical saying she had some “hard truths.”

“I just arrived in Florida to speak to the RNC dinner tonight,” Haley tweeted. “It will be a conversation about where we are, some hard truths, and where I believe we go from here.”

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.