Biden Calls Capitol Riots ‘Domestic Terrorism,’ Urged To Create White House Post Targeting Extremists

President-elect Joe Biden is being urged to create a post overseeing ideologically driven extremism — including the supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, who Biden has called “domestic terrorists.”

“Don’t dare call them protesters,” Biden said of President Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the United States Capitol. “They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple.”

The president elect has promised to prioritize passing a law against domestic terrorism, according to the Wall Street Journal. His advisors are also pushing him to create a post in the White House specifically to target and combat “ideologically inspired violent extremists,” the publication reported.

The Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, urged the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the FBI Thursday to add “the violent perpetrators involved in the domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol” to the No Fly List.

“This should include all individuals identified as having entered the Capitol building—an intrusion which threatened the safety of Members of Congress and staff and served as an attack on our Nation,” Thompson said in a statement.

“We already saw reports of ‘unruly mobs’ in air on the way to Washington, D.C.,” the congressman continued. “It does not take much imagination to envision how they might act out on their way out of D.C. if allowed to fly unfettered. This is an action that TSA and the FBI, by law, are able to take but, to my knowledge, have not yet taken. Alleged perpetrators of a domestic terrorist attack who have been identified by the FBI should be held accountable.”

The Biden transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Cracking Down On Conservative Media

Liberal media figures and outlets have previously suggested that Biden should also take an aggressive approach in combatting conservative media when he becomes President of the United States.

Journalist Glen Greenwald predicted in October that media will target Trump supporters even if Biden won the election, warning that Trump’s presidency enabled media “to elevate everybody’s fear level” and portray Trump as “a grave threat to everything that’s good” in modern society.

“There is no question that Democrats are gearing up to use their new power to apply far more pressure than ever on Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc. to censor any views they deem ‘threatening,’” Greenwald tweeted in November, referencing comments made by former President Barack Obama about controlling the internet with “a combination of government regulations and corporate practices.”

“Please look at what is going here,” Greenwald continued. “Democrats are defining whoever opposes them not as adversaries but as national security threats, fascist terrorists, etc. — all to justify blocking them from the internet using their influence with Silicon Valley.”

The Intercept co-founder added that CNN, NBC, and The Atlantic are the outlets that are “most loudly” demanding that “disinformation” be suppressed, though these outlets are “the ones who not only sold the bullshit of the Iraq War but also the last 4 years of deranged Russia-took-over! conspiratorial insanity.”

“They want their discourse monopoly back,” Greenwald said.

The same day Greenwald made these comments, Crooked Media Founder Tommy Vietor published a piece titled, “Why Joe Biden Must Sideline Fox.” Vietor lamented that Fox News is treated as a “legitimate news organization” and says that Biden’s team should “Approach Fox News with eyes, not arms, wide open.”

“Call Fox what it is: an extension of the Republican Party,” Vietor wrote. “Say it often. Repetitive messaging works—just ask Lyin’ Ted and Low-Energy Jeb. Reject the absurd insistence that the network has a ‘real news’ division.”

The Crooked Media Founder argued that Biden’s team should give his own publication, and other outlets like The Nation, “scoops and access” to help grow their audiences and “influence the way Trump’s team has nurtured fringe rags like Newsmax and OAN.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter also sparked a backlash in November for compiling a list of conservative media that he claimed is spreading “disinformation” on the election.

“There is an entire constellation of websites and talk shows that are in denial just like Trump,” Stelter said, showing a list of conservative media outlets that included Fox News, the Daily Caller, Newsmax, OAN, and more. “They are supplying disinformation about the election results, and wherever there’s a huge supply, there is a high demand.”

The Lists

Other media figures and Democrats have called for lists to be made of Trump’s supporters, suggesting that these lists will be used in the future to hold the president’s supporters accountable.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future,” Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Cortez asked the day before media outlets called the presidential race for Biden. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin warned that Republicans “now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society.”

“We have a list,” the Washington Post writer said. Only days after Election Day, former Obama spokesman Hari Sevugan highlighted the start of a “Trump Accountability Project” intended to “make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.” Sevugan, who also served as national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee and as deputy campaign manager for former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, tweeted Friday that White House staff had begun looking for jobs, adding, “Employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values. Find out how at the Trump Accountability Project.” “We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda,” the Trump Accountability Project website said. “We should welcome in our fellow Americans with whom we differ politically. But those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration should not profit from their efforts to tear our democracy apart.”