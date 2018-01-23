Nikki Haley Puts Women’s Marchers to Shame With Just 1 Photo From Afghanistan

Haley, along with other U.N. Security Council diplomats, had traveled to Afghanistan for a two-day trip to see conditions there firsthand. According to Voice of America, Haley met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and a number of other Afghan officials.

However, it was a meeting arranged by the first lady of Afghanistan, Rula Ghani, that should have garnered the most attention.

RT@USUN: Thank you First Lady Ghani for introducing us to this group of women. Today in Afghanistan, more girls are going to school & women are serving their government & starting businesses. They're using the power of their voices to create a brighter future for their country. pic.twitter.com/OnmZB4dVsB — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 17, 2018

Three days after that tweet, women across America took to the streets in a series of marches on Saturday and Sunday that one can safely assume were in support of the Democrat Party.

That party’s last president, Barack Obama, pulled out of Afghanistan abruptly, leaving a power vacuum in which the Taliban was quickly resurgent. The Taliban, for those of you who with short memories, is a group that tends to frown upon women going to school, going to work, or going pretty much anywhere outside the home. – READ MORE

“We want to always remind [North Korea] that we can destroy you, too,” UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Sunday.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said during an interview on Sunday that she thought President Trump’s tweet threatening North Korea over U.S. nuclear capabilities was appropriate, stressing the importance of the U.S. to reminding North Korea about those capabilities.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday night about how he, too, has a nuclear button, a response to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un latest provocative acts. But Trump added that his button was, ”much bigger & more powerful” than Kim’s button. – READ MORE

CIA Director Mike Pompeo says the North Koreans have reached out to South Korea to begin talks because they’re being “strangled” by President Trump who has made clear their behavior is “unacceptable.”

“The North Koreans are in a tough spot,” Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday.” “President Trump has made very clear that the U.S. policy is denuclearization of the peninsula and that we are going to achieve that. You see the North Koreans doing what they have historically done, reaching out, trying to find space, trying to come up for air when they are being strangled by a president who’s made very clear that their behavior is unacceptable.”

South Korea offered to hold high-level talks with North Korea this week after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was open to negotiations as his country aims to strengthen its nuclear weapons program. (WASHINGTON EXAMINER)